Heads of governments of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) are meeting in Saint Lucia for the 65th meeting of the OECS Authority.

The summit which is being held from June 18th to the 19th 2018 at the Habour Club, Gros Islet will cover a number of issues including trade, diplomacy and climate resilience in the wake of a harrowing 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

