Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Tourism, Dominic Fedee
OUT WITH MERCURY BEACH IN WITH MERCURY FEST
Rehani Isidore
June 21, 2018
News Updates, Top Stories
2018-06-21
The popular mercury beach event is no more for Saint Lucia, but tourism officials say the island will host the brand new ‘mercury fest.’
Minister with responsibility for Tourism Dominic Fedee made the revelation on 21 June, on Radio 100’s ‘out goes in’.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Check Also
As Saint Lucia continues to feel the effects of one of a number of tropical …