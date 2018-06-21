Home / News Updates / OUT WITH MERCURY BEACH IN WITH MERCURY FEST
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Tourism, Dominic Fedee

OUT WITH MERCURY BEACH IN WITH MERCURY FEST

Rehani Isidore June 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The popular mercury beach event is no more for Saint Lucia, but tourism officials say the island will host the brand new ‘mercury fest.’

Minister with responsibility for Tourism Dominic Fedee made the revelation on 21 June, on Radio 100’s ‘out goes in’.

