OUT WITH MERCURY BEACH IN WITH MERCURY FEST

The popular mercury beach event is no more for Saint Lucia, but tourism officials say the island will host the brand new ‘mercury fest.’

Minister with responsibility for Tourism Dominic Fedee made the revelation on 21 June, on Radio 100’s ‘out goes in’.

