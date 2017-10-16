Organizers ready for song competition

GIS – A KWÉYÒL SONG COMPETITION HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE ARTS AND HERITAGE MONTH CALENDAR OF EVENTS.

Organizers of the annual Kwéyòl song competition are now fine-tuning arrangements for the event which, they say, will be delivered with the same high standards that patrons have gotten accustomed to over the years.

The Kwéyòl song competition, organized by De Socalypso Revue Tent, has been added to the Arts and Heritage Month calendar of events. This year’s competition dubbed “Annou Manje, Danse, Chante en Kwéyòl (pou Chacom)” is dedicated to its founder, the late Gordon Jean “Chacom” Leon. The competition will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the National Cultural Centre from 8 p.m.

Dillon St. Jules, the musical director for De Socalypso Revue Tent, and also brother of the late Chacom said there is much to look forward to.

“I want to reemphasize that this is not only about competition. Once we can emphasize the creole aspect, it is welcomed, and I can tell you there are very interesting entries, so we look forward to that.”

In preparation for the event, De Socalypso Revue Tent in collaboration with the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre undertook a training session for artists in the writing and speaking of Kwéyòl.

“We recognize that it has changed a bit this year in terms of what the objective is, in terms of the structure of the event and we really commend it,” said Leila Williams, Marketing and Sponsorship officer at the Events Company of Saint Lucia. “Over the past few years, we recognize that Saint Lucians are more accepting of their creole heritage, they’re more accepting of where we came from, what we have become. We believe that this year hopefully there’s going to be a lot more participation.”

Ms. Williams added that persons can expect improved standers at the event.