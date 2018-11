The Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party Has Refuted Claims By Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, That Refurbishing Works On The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School Building Plant Would Cost Some $13 Million Dollars. Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre Who Served As A Former Infrastructure Minister In The Previous SLP Administration, Denied Knowledge Of Recommendations To Re-Locate CCSS Due To What Prime Minister Chastanet Claims Are Existing Road Safety And Traffic Hazards.

