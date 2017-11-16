Opposition Warn of Protest amid stalled SJH

On November 24, Main Opposition the Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP] signaled to the Allen Chastanet led Administration of imminent protests and public agitation if decisive action to reopen the delayed St. Jude Hospital is not taken.

By the SLP’s account, the Allen Chastanet Cabinet has confused the Saint Lucian public by not providing a clear path for the completion of the St. Jude Hospital.

Minister for Health Senator Mary Isaac publicly disclosed in September that Cabinet Ministers were considering demolishing the more than $80 million dollar structure located at Beausejour, Vieux-Fort. The St. Jude demolition notion was later refuted by the Prime Minister and other government officials.

The Opposition SLP is demanding that the United Workers Party Administration complete and open the St. Jude Hospital. SLP spokesperson on Health, Vieux-Fort North MP Moses Jn Baptiste, along with Laborie MP Alva Baptiste outlined clear intentions to take to the streets in the south as a means of sending a stern message to the UWP Cabinet.

The Vieux-Fort North and Laborie MPs have expressed staunch objection to the direction taken on the St. Jude Hospital by the incumbent – noting the potential consequences that can erode relationships with friendly donor governments and agencies and, the implications on the quality of healthcare available to southern residents. [Watch video]

After more than eight [8] years and $80 million dollars spent to-date on reconstruction, the island’s south is no closer to having access to an optimal primary healthcare facility. After assuming office in 2016, Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph halted all construction on St. Jude pending the findings from a technical audit that was eventually valued at $980,000.

The St. Jude audit was submitted in January 2017, six [6] months after the construction stop order last August.

The SLP has also demanded policy answers from the Allen Chastanet Administration on Saint Lucia’s largest hospital facility – the European Union funded Owen King EU Hospital.