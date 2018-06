The Opposition Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP) has taken issue with recent platform remarks by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

The SLP has denounced the comments and has demanded that the UWP Administration issue a definite statement on the fate of the St. Jude hospital.

Back in April, Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph, indicated that the Prime Minister would make a public announcement on St. Jude by the end of May.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit