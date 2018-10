The Opposition Has Again Appealed To The Allen Chastanet Led Cabinet To Reconsider Financing Options For The Overdue Redevelopment Of The Hewanorra International Airport In Vieux-Fort. The Opposition Is Warning That The Estimated Us $150 Million-Dollar Price Tag Secured By The Government Through A Taiwanese Government Loan, Will Further Saddle Saint Lucia’s Debt Stock.

