The opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party has condemned the Allen Chastanet led administration’s decision to allow Chinese backed private investors to re-locate the Taiwanese funded abattoir situated at Beausejour, Vieux-Fort. It remains unclear, how the Prime Minister’s decision could affect Saint Lucia’s diplomatic ties with Taipei. However, the SLP is anticipating a diplomatic fallout from the move.

