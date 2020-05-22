OPPOSITION RAISES DOUBTS ABOUT HALLS OF JUSTICE PROJECT SA

As expected, the leader of the opposition has come to the defense of the unions. Castries east MP Philip jJ. Pierre argues that the civil servants voice must be heard given the implications for their livilihoods and the state of the economy
As expected, the leader of the opposition has come to the defense of the unions. Castries east MP Philip jJ. Pierre argues that the civil servants voice must be heard given the implications for their livilihoods and the state of the economy
Archbishop Robert Rivas observes that churches are moving into a new era as it pertains …