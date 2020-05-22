Home / Breaking News / OPPOSITION RAISES DOUBTS ABOUT HALLS OF JUSTICE PROJECT SA

OPPOSITION RAISES DOUBTS ABOUT HALLS OF JUSTICE PROJECT SA

Allin Fevrier May 21, 2020 Breaking News Leave a comment

As expected, the leader of the opposition has come to the defense of the unions. Castries east MP Philip jJ. Pierre argues that the civil servants voice must be heard given the implications for their livilihoods and the state of the economy

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH OUTLINES RESTART OF MASS

Archbishop Robert Rivas observes that churches are moving into a new era as it pertains …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved