Former Sports Minister Shawn Edward Is Not Buying The Incumbent’s Rationale Behind Cancelling The Playing-Field Maintenance Program. Edward And The Opposition Have Appealed To The Allen Chastanet Led Cabinet To Clarify How Up To $600,000 In Monthly Allocations From The National Lotteries Authority Is Being Used. The Opposition Also Re-Iterated Objection To The $12 Million-Dollar Direct Award Issued To United States Based Parker Company For A Proposed National Sports Facility Enhancement Project.

