OPPOSITION LEADER WARNS OF BANKING MONOPOLY

Jaymi Lascaris November 28, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The St. Lucia Labour Party Has Sounded A Warning To The Government And People Of St. Lucia Regarding The Growing Trend Among Big Businesses, To Merge. On Tuesday The News Of The Sale Of Scotia Bank In 9 Caribbean Islands, Including St. Lucia, Caught Business Leaders And Governments Off Guard. On Wednesday The St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Held A Media Briefing, To Warn Saint Lucia, That Such Mergers And Acquisitions May Have A Negative Impact On The Economy And The Labour Market. The LP Is Calling For Safeguards To Protect Workers And Customers.

