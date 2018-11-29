OPPOSITION LEADER WARNS OF BANKING MONOPOLY

The St. Lucia Labour Party Has Sounded A Warning To The Government And People Of St. Lucia Regarding The Growing Trend Among Big Businesses, To Merge. On Tuesday The News Of The Sale Of Scotia Bank In 9 Caribbean Islands, Including St. Lucia, Caught Business Leaders And Governments Off Guard. On Wednesday The St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Held A Media Briefing, To Warn Saint Lucia, That Such Mergers And Acquisitions May Have A Negative Impact On The Economy And The Labour Market. The LP Is Calling For Safeguards To Protect Workers And Customers.

