Home / Top Stories / Opposition Leader Takes On With-Holding Tax Issue

Opposition Leader Takes On With-Holding Tax Issue

Alison Kentish September 7, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Labour Party has sought to clarify the sandals resorts international with-holding tax issue during its tenure in office.
Opposition leader Philip J. Pierre says the SLP administration chose not to intervene in the tax dispute, in the interest of fairness on the sides of the luxury resort chain and the inland revenue department.
He says had the UWP administration adopted a similar stance, the ongoing raging debate over the with-holding tax would have been avoided.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

$2.5 Million For Jacmel Road Repairs

Jacmel drivers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. The infrastructure ministry has unveiled plans …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved