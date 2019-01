In an expected rejoinder from the opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party, Philip J Pierre and his opposition members sought to dismantle Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s maiden new year’s address, during a January 15 press conference. Pierre’s speech titled, ‘Time For Truth’ offered line by line scrutiny and raised counter arguments, in an attempt to disprove Prime Minister Chastanet’s assertions in his ‘State Of The Nation’ address delivered on January 13.

