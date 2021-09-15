Home / Breaking News / OPPOSITION LEADER, A NO SHOW, AGAIN

OPPOSITION LEADER, A NO SHOW, AGAIN

Allin Fevrier September 14, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

There was much anticipation in some quarters surrounding the attendance at Tuesday’s sitting of the house of assembly of the leader of the opposition Allen Chastanet.

However, for the third consecutive time the Micoud South MP and former prime minister was absent.

