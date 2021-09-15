OPPOSITION LEADER, A NO SHOW, AGAIN

There was much anticipation in some quarters surrounding the attendance at Tuesday’s sitting of the house of assembly of the leader of the opposition Allen Chastanet.

However, for the third consecutive time the Micoud South MP and former prime minister was absent.

