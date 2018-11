The Opposition led ‘no confidence’ motion against Prime Minister and Micoud South MP Allen Chastanet, was formally handed in by Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre to the Clerk of Parliament on Tuesday November 20th.

House Speaker Andy Daniel has not publicly disclosed the anticipated date when Saint Lucia’s 17 elected Parliamentarians will debate the motion.

However, Gros-Islet MP Lenard Montoute hinted the next House Sitting could be called in December.

