On The Positive Front, The Economy Is On Track To Continue To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 4 Percent. That’s According To The International Monetary Fund. However, The Down Side Of This Positive Performance Is The Continued Concern About The Increasing National Debt. The Challenge For The Government Would Be To Maintain This Level Of Growth, While Slowing Down The Increase In The National Debt.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit