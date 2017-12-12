One of St. Lucia’s top athletes Reuben Nichols accepts scholarship offer from Kingston College in Jamaica

Press Release- Morne Stars Athletics Club is delighted to share the news that yet another of our members has been given the opportunity to continue his development overseas.

Reuben Junior Nichols, aged just 16, is a student at Corinth Secondary and a member of Morne Stars Athletics Club. This week, he received a scholarship offer from Kingston College in Jamaica, where he is hoping to begin school in January 2018.

In 2017, Reuben – Saint Lucia’s sole male qualifier for the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya – ran a personal-best 48.01 seconds in the 400m dash. He is the first Saint Lucian track athlete to make the semifinals of a global event at any level.

This came after Reuben had dominated the scene locally, running unbeaten for the 2017 season, winning at Inter-Secondary School Championships, National Individual Championships, Independence Games, and National Junior Championships / CARIFTA Trials. Coached by former NCAA champion and National Record holder Dane Magloire, Reuben joins Morne Stars members Desran Desir, Darren Defreitas, and Kevin Norville, all of whom are Magloire proteges presently on scholarship in the United States. The members, parents, and leadership of Morne Stars Athletics Club thank al who have helped make this a reality for Reuben. We hope to see this talented and determined young man one day representing Saint Lucia on the highest stage in world athletics.