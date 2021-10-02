One man was shot multiple times in Gros Islet on Thursday night. The victim was said to be within earshot of the Gros islet police station when a gunman opened fire on him. His girlfriend and concerned citizens remain startled by the violent crime.
One man was shot multiple times in Gros Islet on Thursday night. The victim was said to be within earshot of the Gros islet police station when a gunman opened fire on him. His girlfriend and concerned citizens remain startled by the violent crime.
A 23-year-old inmate at the Bordelais correctional facility is dead after sustaining injuries in an …