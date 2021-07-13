A packed election weekend of activities was replete with a number of minor crashes throughout the length and breadth of Saint Lucia. One motorist was injured after a vehicle flew down an embankment in Choiseul.
A packed election weekend of activities was replete with a number of minor crashes throughout the length and breadth of Saint Lucia. One motorist was injured after a vehicle flew down an embankment in Choiseul.
Should the Covid-19 protocols be revised to avoid the chances of super-spreader events? Best free …