One Man in Custody as Police Probe Cap Estate Killing

A male senior citizen is behind bars tonight, assisting with the investigation into a gruesome homicide at Cap Estate on Tuesday June 12th, 2018.

Word of the incident began making the rounds early evening. Reports indicate that first responders and law enforcement officials were called to the scene just before 5:00 pm.

According to reports, the female victim, who is also a senior citizen, was bludgeoned during an alleged domestic dispute.

No official report has been issued on the incident, as the investigation into the island’s 16th homicide continues.

We are following this developing story and will bring you more details as they become available.

