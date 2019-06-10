Home / Breaking News / ONE MALE DEAD FOLLOWING MOTOR VEHICULAR ACCIDENT

ONE MALE DEAD FOLLOWING MOTOR VEHICULAR ACCIDENT

Stephy Anius June 10, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

One man is dead following a motor vehicular accident on the Castries – Gros Islet highway at approximately 1:00 AM today. Reports indicate that the male individual was attempting to cross the four lane highway near Monroe College, when he was hit by a Subaru car heading towards town. There was an event taking place at the Malarbar Beach between Monroe College and M&C Home Depot, it has not been confirmed whether the accident victim was attending the event. Details surrounding this incident are still sketchy, we will provide further details as soon as we receive updates.

 

        

 

