HTS News4orce can confirm that one man is dead following a vehicular collision in Savannes, Vieux Fort.

The incident occurred around 6:00 this evening.

According to reports from our southern correspondent who is on the scene, the collision involved a trailer truck and two minibuses.

One man is currently trapped in one of the minibuses and fire personnel have requested assistance from individuals with heavy equipment in the response effort.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit