When the video of a young man stoning an elderly man surfaced one month ago, it sparked outrage and condemnation. The police wanted to move in on the suspect, but they faced a major obstacle – an uncooperative witness in the video.
It is with great empathy I watched this young man insulting the elderly man. The person or persons that videotaped the attempted murder should be charged with aiding and abetting that SOB.
He should be made an example of to the rest of them so they know that kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our communities anywhere in St.Lucia
Not one of told this sick bastards try to stop 🛑 they need to be jailed for 20 years hard labor I am of sick of these evil 😈 that is plaguing my island young able bodied men are praying on weak and vulnerable this so so so sad 😭 it pathetic seriously