Health officials are focusing on the dangers of tobacco to the lungs, as part of activities to mark World No Tobacco Day on May 31st 2019. Ahead of the annual observance, the Substance Abuse Unit held a press launch, to publicize the various components of an educational anti-tobacco campaign. They came armed with statistics that paint an alarming picture of youth smoking. Oncologist Dr. Owen Gabriel has warned that there is an epidemic in the making.