OFFICERS BROUGHT IN FOR QUESTIONING OVER ORC

Two police offices turn in at the Anse-la-Raye police station to face investigators over alleged extra judicial killings

Rehani Isidore September 21, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Three police officers have so far been brought in for questioning over alleged extra judicial killings.

These killings are linked to the Royal Saint Lucia Police [RSLPF] 2010 anti-crime strategy to mitigate a then spike in criminal gang activity.

