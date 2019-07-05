The commissioner of police wants to get to the bottom of a video featured in the HTS News4orce package on Thursday. The video has since been making the rounds on social media.
It features two members of the police force – one wielding a firearm threateningly.
I am addressing the malee between the police 👮♀️ officers and the mini bus drivers. Those involved representing the RSLPF should be suspended until an investigation. That woman brandishing that gun should be fired period. What she displayed there on the street in
Public speaks volumes. Just imagine what she will do if there are no witnesses smdh. She is a bad apple on the tree shake her off ok