OECS to Coordinate Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

Press Release:- Chairman of the OECS, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia The Hon. Allen Chastanet, has reached out to citizens in the Northern Leeward Islands as they brace for the impact of Hurricane Irma.

“Region-wide emergency plans are being activated to provide the necessary assistance and resources to assist those that will be affected by this perilous system.”

In a statement released earlier today, Prime Minister Chastanet said: “The whole of the OECS stands with you and our prayers and thoughts are with you, our brothers and sisters of the Caribbean, at this time.”

“The OECS is working on coordinating efforts with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for an enhanced response to what is shaping to be an unprecedented disaster.

“Given the magnitude of this hurricane the OECS is responding in new ways by coordinating an enhanced response plan that brings to bear all avenues of assistance above and beyond standard post disaster approaches.

“The most important message at this time is to monitor the situation in your local community and to obey all instructions by local disaster management authorities before, during and after the passage of this particularly dangerous system.

“This is one of the strongest hurricanes we have seen in some time and we urge everyone to remain extra vigilant, as with the passing of this system, other hazards are likely to arise including storm surge, flooding and downed power lines.” “We are especially mindful of the most vulnerable in our communities and encourage everyone to do what they can to assist those who may need help now.” “While emergency first responders will be on the ground when safe to do so, please look out for those who need a hand, as what we do as a community will make a big difference in identifying unmet needs.”

OECS Director General said as one community growing together, we are much stronger in spirit than this system is in strength and we will prevail as we have done in the past.

“Remain vigilant, listen to your local authorities and we pray that God keeps everyone safe from harm’s way and that life rapidly returns to normal,” said Dr. Jules.