Officials of the OECS Secretariat, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition are meeting in Saint Lucia, to review the findings of studies on men who have sex with men, trans-women and female sex workers in the sub-region.

They say the data dissemination meeting is important to guide HIV prevention policy.

