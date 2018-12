THE ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TEAMED UP WITH A NUMBER OF ORGANISATIONS TO HOST A HEALTH FAIR AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK WORLD’S AIDS DAY 2018.

THE FOCUS OF THE FAIR WAS TO EMPOWER MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WITH KNOWLEDGE TO MAKE SENSIBLE DECISIONS REGARDING THEIR HEALTH.

CITIZENS ARE BEING URGED TO KNOW THEIR HIV STATUS AND THAT OF THEIR PARTNERS IN ORDER TO MAKE A SIGNIFICANT DENT IN THE RATE OF HIV INFECTION.

