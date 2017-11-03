OECS Director General Urges Dominicans to be ‘Defiant’ against Adverse Rebuilding Efforts

The Commonwealth of Dominica observed its 39th anniversary of Independence on November 3, 2017. The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States [OECS] Commission as customary paid tribute to Dominica during a brief ceremony at the Saint Lucia headquarters at Morne Fortune, Castries.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules offered Dominicans a poignant message, urging spiritual resilience.

Category Five Hurricane Maria made landfall on Dominica on September 18 before leaving a trail of total devastation in its wake.

The entire population of more than 75,000 people was affected. Wind gusts exceeding 150 mph flattened more than 90% of infrastructure and forests, torrential rains drowned villages and towns, more than 30 people were killed and, tens of thousands displaced.

Despite an outpouring of regional and international support in humanitarian aid and financial grants, experts contend that restoring Dominica could take decades.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Jules fought back tears when addressing invited guests at the traditional flag raising ceremony and reaffirmed a pledge of unwavering support to Dominica. The head of the OECS Commission has long championed climate change advocacy and action and has expressed plans to offer support to Dominican authorities in climate resilient reconstruction.

Scores of Dominicans have fled the storm-ravaged island since Hurricane Maria, taking refuge in neighboring OECS States and further abroad in the Caribbean and United States.

Hurricane Maria not only destroyed homes and offices, but also tested Dominica’s ability to maintain law and order.

Normalcy is returning to the Nature Isle as schools and businesses reopen. The OECS is optimistic that Dominica will not walk alone on the long road to recovery.