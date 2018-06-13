OECS Commission & CDB Host Crucial (Re)Building Standards Forum

Our cameras recorded the devastation in Dominica following the 2017 Hurricane Season. We’ve seen homes destroyed and people displaced.

Caribbean countries are still recovering from the ravages of that season and there is critical concern for the building sector.

In this vein, the OECS Commission and the Caribbean Development Bank are holding a Building Standards Forum in Saint Lucia this week. The event started on Wednesday June 13th and will end on June 15th.

The theme is “(Re) Building for a Resilient and Robust Region.”

Day One will include presentations on lessons from the 2017 hurricane season by officials from Dominica, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, OECS Building Code administration and opportunities for regional collaboration in Code implementation and communication strategy.

The opening ceremony is set for Wednesday evening and will feature Dominican Historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch on “Historical Perspectives on Disaster-Readiness of Buildings in the Region.”

The event’s exhibition component will feature building products, technologies and services that enhance disaster resilience and preparedness. This should be of particular interest to members of the public as they continue preparations for this year’s hurricane season which officially started on June 1st.

Caribbean islands form part of a hurricane belt and officials say unfortunately, many houses, generally owned or occupied by the poor, are located in gullies or flood plains and are especially vulnerable to floods caused by high rainfall resulting from the frequent tropical depressions and hurricanes.

This forum is needed to ensure that proper emphasis is placed on the implementation of building standards which can mitigate damage during natural disasters.

Follow us as we present a series of reports from the OECS/Caribbean Development Bank Building Forum.

