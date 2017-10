OECS Chair Visits Hurricane Battered DA

OECS CHAIRMAN PRIME MINISTER OF SAINT LUCIA, ALLEN CHASTANET MADE HIS FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO THE HURRICANE DISASTER ZONE IN DOMINICA FRIDAY.

PRIME MINISTER CHASTANET HAS BEEN LOBBYING WORLD LEADERS TO AID THE HURRICANE AFFECTED ISLANDS OF THE CARIBBEAN.

THE SAINT LUCIA LEADER AFFIRMED UNWAVERING SUPPORT TO THE NATURE ISLE IN THE WAKE OF THE UNPRECEDENTED NATURAL DISASTER.

HIS WORD OF ASSURANCE COMES AMID NEWS THAT THE UN SECRETARY GENERAL IS SET TO VISIT THE STORM RAVAGED CARIBBEAN IN THE COMING DAYS.