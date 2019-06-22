The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States has just concluded its 67th meeting, held in Antigua. Issues on the fate of LIAT and closer ties with the African union, were among the main recommendations made at the meeting.
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States has just concluded its 67th meeting, held in Antigua. Issues on the fate of LIAT and closer ties with the African union, were among the main recommendations made at the meeting.
We want to know: Do you think it is in St. Lucia’s interest to strengthen …