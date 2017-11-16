Odyssey Media taps Saint Lucia to film ‘Honeymoon in Paradise’

(PRESS RELEASE) – The star of Honeymoon in Paradise is the Island Nation of St. Lucia.

Its eternal beauty was the obvious choice by Executive Producers Kirk Shaw (Odyssey Media and Wonderfilms – best known for Hurt Locker) and Rolfe Auerbach (Brand in Entertainment – Best Known for Lone Survivor and The Apprentice with Donald Trump.)

The romantic comedy – about a reality show in which one young man and one young woman will marry in this ideal tropical setting of St. Lucia and win fabulous prizes – is shooting throughout the island. Spotlighting The Pitons, Diamond Falls and Botanical Gardens, ZipLining and a catamaran ride thru Soufriere, the film will be released at Christmas 2018.

Anticipated theatrical release in the US will include New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco/San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Boston and Atlanta as well as, after a short break, Internet Services and Cable Broadcast Networks.

Rolfe Auerbach said, “we are overjoyed to be working with the wonderful people of St. Lucia, who have welcomed our project into their home and lives. The opportunity to feature the amazing backdrop of this exquisite island paradise is unparalleled.”

Kirk Shaw said, “as our special announcement, our international cast and crew is happy to welcome a local St. Lucia actress in her debut performance. Claudia Edward-Ladner joins with William McNamara, Patricia De Leon, Jason Faunt, Erin Mulvey, Katya Bakat and Sammi Barber – actors from the USA, Canada, Panama, Russia, and now St. Lucia!”