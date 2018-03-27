OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY ISSUES AT MIN. INFRASTRUCTURE SOUTH?

Another government department is reportedly facing occupational health and safety issues. But this time it’s in the island’s south.

According to sources, some workers at the Ministry of Infrastructure’s southern office located on the Vieux Fort industrial estate have opted to stay off the job.

News4orce understands that the section most affected is the electrical department where employees are complaining about the abundance of fiber-glass droppings.

Sources tell News4orce that the workers most affected by the occupational health and safety issues were given the option by officials of staying away from the office.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

