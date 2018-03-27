Home / News Updates / OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY ISSUES AT MIN. INFRASTRUCTURE SOUTH?
Ministry of Infrastructure’s southern office located on the Vieux Fort industrial estate

OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY ISSUES AT MIN. INFRASTRUCTURE SOUTH?

Rehani Isidore March 27, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Another government department is reportedly facing occupational health and safety issues. But this time it’s in the island’s south.

According to sources, some workers at the Ministry of Infrastructure’s southern office located on the Vieux Fort industrial estate have opted to stay off the job.

News4orce understands that the section most affected is the electrical department where employees are complaining about the abundance of fiber-glass droppings.

Sources tell News4orce that the workers most affected by the occupational health and safety issues were given the option by officials of staying away from the office.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

BAPTISTE CHURCH HOSTS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

A leading Baptiste church in Vieux-Fort recently staged a community soccer tournament aimed at keeping …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: