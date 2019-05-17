The Castries City Council is putting on notice business owners who place their signs along the city pavements. The practice is making navigating the city difficult, particularly for elderly and less-abled persons.
The Castries City Council is putting on notice business owners who place their signs along the city pavements. The practice is making navigating the city difficult, particularly for elderly and less-abled persons.
Tag Weeke’s TOCO Foundation has teamed up with the Gros Islet Constituency Council and the …