NYC congratulates youth cricketer

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council wishes to congratulate 16 year old Kimani Melius on his participation in the West Indies U19 Cricket Camp in Grenada.

Kimani, who is a student of the Babonneau Secondary School, is seeking a spot in the West Indies U19 team for next year’s World Cup.

Kimani has been exceptional in the sport, and continues to be a shining example to his peers of what can be achieved with hard work and perseverance.

The SLNYC urges Kimani to remain focused, and to keep striving to achieve his goals.

We wish him all the best for the rest of the camp, and are ready to celebrate his success, regardless of outcome of the final team selection.

