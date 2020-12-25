NYC BEMOANS FLARE UP IN HOMICIDES

The family and friends of Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victims will be experiencing their first Christmas without their slain loved ones. The country was rocked this week by four homicides in less than three days and the heinous sexual assault of an elderly woman. The national youth council which has decried the impact of crime and violence on Saint Lucia’s young population is speaking out. They are recommending greater focus on social programs and youth development to mitigate the negative impact of the scourge on Saint Lucian society.