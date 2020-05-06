Home / Breaking News / NWU WRITES ON CCC WORKERS

NWU WRITES ON CCC WORKERS

Allin Fevrier May 5, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

We begin with a warning from the national workers union, the bargaining agents for the workers of the castries constituencies council (ccc). In a letter to the ministry of finance the national workers union calls for a closer look at the management of the finances of the ccc. This comes as the central government was forced to intervene to save the jobs of dozens of workers. The ccc says it requires more than a one time assistance to keep the number of workers on its payroll as its revenue collection has all but dried up.

