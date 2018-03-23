NWU urges minister to appoint committee

[Press Release] The National Workers Union (NWU) has written to the Hon. Bradly Felix, Minister with responsibility for Commerce, Industry, Investment and Enterprise Development urging him to appoint a small committee agreed upon during a recently held meeting which he chaired, between the Management of Windward Islands Packaging Company Limited (WINERA) and the Leadership of the National Workers Union.

The consensus was that the small committee would be responsible for collating all the necessary information regarding the cost of purchasing equipment that is required for the establishment of a plastic crates plant in Choiseul, Canaries or Anse la Raye.

The NWU strongly defended that initiative at the meeting and was opposed to importing any plastic crates out of Miami for the local banana industry. The NWU felt that a strong position of nationalism must drive the decision in an effort to protect WINERA and jobs in Vieux Fort. The NWU is awaiting word from the Minister.

WINERA which operates at Beanefield in Vieux Fort is a joint venture among the four Governments of Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada, Dominica along with Papelera Industrial S.A. of Venezuela.

