Home / News Updates / NWU TO GET $3M PAYOUT FROM GOVT FOR XMAS

NWU TO GET $3M PAYOUT FROM GOVT FOR XMAS

Rehani Isidore November 27, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

One of the largest unions in St. Lucia – the National Workers Union has accepted the controversial lump sum payment from the government. This payment is in lieu of an increase in wages. The payment will be made in time for the 2018 festive season.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

KIMBERLY DE LEON LAID TO REST

Sections of the city of Castries were on November 26th, draped in orange, as friends …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: