NWU TO GET $3M PAYOUT FROM GOVT FOR XMAS

One of the largest unions in St. Lucia – the National Workers Union has accepted the controversial lump sum payment from the government. This payment is in lieu of an increase in wages. The payment will be made in time for the 2018 festive season.
