NWU CALLS FOR REORGANIZATION OF THE LABOUR DEPARTMENT

The National Workers Union (NWU) says its new approach of greater engagement is bearing fruit. The new NWU approach, seeks to have the workers through their shop stewards present at its negotiations and tackles issues before they become intractable. In an HTS exclusive interview on the current industrial climate, the NWU, through its Deputy Manager Solace Myers calls for fundamental changes at the department of labour. The NWU argues that inadequate personnel and poor organizational structure at the Labour Department are frustrating.

