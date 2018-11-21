The National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) and the John Maxwell team recently joined forces to host a leadership training for the Royal St. Lucia Police Force and St. Lucia Fire Service.
The National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) and the John Maxwell team recently joined forces to host a leadership training for the Royal St. Lucia Police Force and St. Lucia Fire Service.
The Opposition led ‘no confidence’ motion against Prime Minister and Micoud South MP Allen Chastanet, …