NOTICE TO OUR VALUED FOLLOWERS

Due to a Youtube update, We will be uploading the majority of our single stories will be uploaded tomorrow. However, we have uploaded our epoll and we would like to invite you to take part on our main page here:

Do you think that our use of pesticides is negatively impacting our health?

You can also view the newscast that was aired Live, on our facebook here:

https://www.facebook.com/HTSSTLUCIAOFFICIAL/?hc_ref=ARQ0wxLl9HLeEwvpzjsFwpYrNpyTrIpCLSZq7MLlBYrLQr3iuWuLeBfn3acfQ-asbwQ&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAz0ik0_X-6fdyDffnKkXJ2rNXgyXXApLV__qzNLdf3hEbDznWZ0G4D9PFYFOMsDdjJmjjqs0_oddlCrrZGHmM7gVBP-XWlTPS0_edU2FJd5b63seeNt0HsO_ET-YGs-4NEtdvCc75tLLbciJExdGhxW2NobWQ9CKMsyaR-X0U4NuYjj-Rmrp9D9Mc0Or1aw5G6eEehYqDXols1UzNcfSoikatYDfs6UDpJhzzmRWKazZlyfg-p6EeUXx8GFUxcNAmhSOlBpa_gkLrjFmRSEiYToi58PAKwJzFHCQjM_iWrgAeARpmHtPIU6442mcNCSDtUr0tTy-wF_yJDqjXyruyg4BdPUKHkAbo&__tn__=kC-R

Thank you for the understanding