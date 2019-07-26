The operations at LUCELEC’s Sans Souci offices were suspended on Friday because of air quality concerns.The offices will be closed for at least a fortnight, as works are undertaken to improve the air quality.
The operations at LUCELEC’s Sans Souci offices were suspended on Friday because of air quality concerns.The offices will be closed for at least a fortnight, as works are undertaken to improve the air quality.
The Police Welfare Association (PWA) says its members have welcomed the recent agreement with the …