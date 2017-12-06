North Castries Youth & Sports Council’s new executive

(PRESS RELEASE) – The North Castries Youth and Sports Council is honoured to announce the election of its newly formed executive.

Despite the inclement weather on Thursday 30th November, 2017, group representatives from North Castries assembled at the Vide Boutielle Secondary School at approximately 7p.m to exercise their voting rights. Candidates were accepted based on nominations sent to and accepted by the North Castries District Council. Deadline for nominations was November 29th 2017. The election process was presided by Mr. Wendell Bertrande, former General Secretary of the National Youth Council and Youth Stalwart to the Caricom!

The newly elected Executive is as follows:

President: Ms. Kim Cayol 1st

Vice President: Mr. Carlyle St. Rose

General Secretary: Mr. Kervin Martial

Assistant Secretary: Ms. Claudette Innocent

Treasurer: Mrs. Janel Joseph Martial

Assistant Treasurer: Ms. Sasha Ernest

Public Relations Officer: Ms. Marika Ferdinand

Trustee: Mr. Dwayne D’auvergne

In her inaugural presentation, President elect Ms Kim Cayol stressed on the importance of working together to build better and safer communities through modernized initiatives. In addition, she lamented the fact that the journey ahead is one of great perseverance and dedication but reassured club delegates that this executive is ready to work and stands committed to serving the various communities by reconnecting with all its groups and affiliates.

The North Castries District Youth & Sport Council deemed it a proud privilege having received the support of the South Castries Council on the success of the elections and looks forward to working with members and clubs of the various communities.