Nominations for Executive Posts on National Students’ Council Open

PRESS RELEASE: Castries, Saint Lucia, Tuesday 17th November 2017. The Electoral Committee for the elections of the National Students’ Council is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for positions on the National Executive. The nomination period will be opened for a two-week period where students eligible to vie for the various spots are encouraged to submit nominations. Upon review of nominations by the Electoral Board, the successful candidates will be presented to the student body and public ahead of November’s General Conference of Students Councils. The Assembly, which marks the beginning of a new students council year is the highest decision- making body of the organization and meets annually to discuss the way forward for the council and elect a new executive for the following year. This year’s event is expected to engage 100- 150 student leaders from across the island and will be held on the 17th of November which is celebrated internationally as the “International Day of the Student”.

The event is organized as a grand celebration of the NSC’s achievements and will bring youth icons together to provide inspiration for the student leaders present. We look forward to a keenly contested election and urge students to view the occasion as an opportunity to develop leadership skills and work closely with the National Youth Council.

Available Positions

President

Vice President (Districts 1-4)

Vice President (Districts 5-8)

General Secretary

Assistant Secretary

Public Relations Officer

Treasure

Electoral Timeline

Opening of Nominations – Monday, October 16th, 2017

Closing of Nominations – Friday, November 3rd, 2017

Presentation of Candidates – Monday, November 6th, 2017

Presidential Addresses (Social Media – Facebook, Instagram)

Election Day – Friday, November 17th, 2017

Presentation of National Executive 2017-2018 – Friday, November 17th, 2017