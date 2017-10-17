The head of Saint Lucia’s met services is advising against panic this week. Instead, Venantius Descartes says residents should simply exercise vigilance, as a fast-moving weather system produces heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.
The head of Saint Lucia’s met services is advising against panic this week. Instead, Venantius Descartes says residents should simply exercise vigilance, as a fast-moving weather system produces heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.
Director Emeritus of the Pan American Health Organization Sir George Alleyne is calling for strict …