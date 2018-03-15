NO HEADWAY REPORTED IN COOLIE TOWN DEATHS

Authorities still have no definitive answers on what caused the sudden deaths of four Coolie Town residents last weekend. Public health officials believe the deaths are linked to an alcohol laced chemical substance that was sold at various Coolie Town bars. The Ministry of Health is still working to determine the scope of the exposure to the chemical and plans to establish a medical outpost in Coolie Town. Police say they are not interested in arrests and are appealing to residents to cooperate with authorities. Officials held a joint press conference on March 15th.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

