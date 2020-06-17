It appears that the police will not be pursuing arrests of participants at the recent black lives matter rally at constitution park. However, acting police commissioner Milton Desir notes that participants broke the law by attending the event.
It appears that the police will not be pursuing arrests of participants at the recent black lives matter rally at constitution park. However, acting police commissioner Milton Desir notes that participants broke the law by attending the event.
Just over a month after announcing plans to assist its fourth form student members, 35 …